JioCinema unveils a Galaxy of Superstars for the 2023 TATA IPL

“The grand assortment of experts and record number of feeds for the TATA IPL this year lends to our commitment to present the league like never before. They will bring viewers all things around the league, sport and beyond in one place, making JioCinema a one-stop shop for their favourite sports extravaganza,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “Fans are at the heart of our offerings and this panel will enhance the rich and engaging experience that JioCinema offers, reflecting the excitement and passion of this world-class event.”