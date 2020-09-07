JioFiber offers to make your TV smart...

Another question is the state of individual platforms now that JioFiber offers 10-plus apps with certain packs (starts at Rs 999 per month), and negates the need to pay for individual subscriptions. Says Uday Sodhi, founding partner, Kurate Digital Consulting (former business head, SonyLIV) in an earlier story, "It’s not really an aggregator as such, it’s only simplifying the payment process... You have to open each app individually, so it’s organic. It’s just that they’ve been bundled together as one payment option."