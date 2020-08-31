JioFiber rolls out new plans, bundles them with free OTT subscriptions

JioFiber product comes with:

1. High speed internet: Fully reliable internet and WiFi at home that delivers education, work, health and shopping experiences to every member of the home.

2. Entertainment: The entertainment experience is transformed with on-demand videos, LiveTV, Movies and much more. Get access to the top 12 PAID OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. at no extra cost. From YouTube on TV to binge watching your favourite TV shows from the past, its all available in one app - JioTV Plus.

3. Ease of content discovery: Searching through the largest library of content made easy with voice search on the Jio Remote.

4. Connect with the world: Connect with your friends, family or workplace through free

HD voice calling or make video calls and conference to anyone, anywhere in the world.

5. Work from home: With JioMeet and dependable broadband connectivity, work from home without any limitations

6. Health at home: JioMeet and dependable broadband connectivity allows you to remotely consult doctors and carry out important diagnosis

7. Education at home: With JioMeet app and dependable broadband connectivity enjoy learning at home

8. Games at home: JioGames provides interesting gaming options for an enjoyable gaming experience