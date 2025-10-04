JioHotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ brings Bollywood and business together to back India’s fashion entrepreneurs

Taking a cue from Shark Tank but giving it a glamorous twist, JioHotstar is set to launch Pitch to Get Rich, a reality series that merges fashion, business, and Bollywood. Produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment, the show premieres October 20 under the JioHotstar Specials banner, with a ₹40 crore investment pool dedicated exclusively to fashion start-ups.

Unlike mainstream business reality shows such as Shark Tank India, Zee TV’s Business Baazigar, or Ideabaaz, this format is tailor-made for the fashion industry—bringing together designers, founders, and investors who are rewriting what fashion enterprise means in India. Fourteen fashion entrepreneurs will compete for funding, mentorship, and credibility before a panel that blends celebrity star power and corporate acumen.

A Power-Packed Jury







The judging bench brings together some of India’s best-known names in both entertainment and fashion: actor-producer Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and style icon Malaika Arora. They’re joined by a roster of high-profile investors and industry leaders including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar—making this one of the most diverse investor lineups on Indian television.

Where Storytelling Meets Strategy



“At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. With ‘Pitch to Get Rich,’ we are telling India’s most exciting story yet—the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build,” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment. “This series is not just entertainment, it’s a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage.”

Echoing the show’s mission, Sanjay Nigam, Founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, added, “‘Pitch to Get Rich’ is about championing ‘Make in India’ and giving real business opportunities to fashion talent. But beyond the investments, it’s also fashionable, competitive, and packed with entertainment. Partnering with JioHotstar will help reach a diverse audience, inspiring fashion entrepreneurs nationwide.”

Redefining Fashion Entertainment



By combining mentorship with mass entertainment, Pitch to Get Rich brings the world of couture and commerce closer than ever. The show positions fashion not just as an aesthetic pursuit but as a serious entrepreneurial frontier—one where Indian creativity meets global business dynamics.

Premiering October 20 exclusively on JioHotstar, the series marks a bold move in India’s reality TV space, where fashion meets funding and the runway leads straight to the boardroom.