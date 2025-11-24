JioStar and Nielsen share findings from cross-screen audience study for TATA IPL 2025

JioStar and Nielsen have released the results of a Cross-Screen Measurement Study conducted during TATA IPL 2025. The study examined advertising performance across Linear TV, Connected TV, and mobile for five brands from categories including carbonated beverages, consumer durables, automobile, fintech, and FMCG. The objective was to understand audience behaviour across platforms and assess combined reach.

The study used Nielsen digital trackers, BARC television data, and Nielsen’s deduplication methodology to estimate unduplicated audiences across screens. The findings indicated that audience overlap for advertisement exposure across the three screens was under 5 percent. According to the report, each screen contributed independently to overall reach.

JioStar chief revenue officer – sports, Anup Govindan, said the results provide clarity on how advertisers can plan for incremental reach across platforms. Nielsen Chief Product Officer, Akhil Parekh, noted that the collaboration aims to help advertisers plan more effectively by understanding how different platforms contribute to total audience delivery.

Key findings from the study include:

• Less than 5 percent overlap in audiences across Linear TV, Connected TV, and mobile.

• Cross-screen plans across digital and TV added 20 to 40 percent incremental reach across the analysed campaigns.

• The study outlines how unified planning can help reduce duplication compared to siloed approaches.

• The framework aims to support advertisers, broadcasters, and digital platforms by offering greater clarity on measurement.

• Digital targeting features showed potential to reduce duplication further, with overlap measured at around 1 percent in certain cases.

The report suggests that advertisers can use these insights to plan media investments by evaluating the contribution of each platform to overall audience reach. It also notes that live sports continues to generate significant scale and real-time engagement, making cross-screen measurement relevant for future planning.