JioStar backs India’s vision for a creative-tech future with IICT launch at WAVES

In a significant step towards unlocking the creative potential of India's youth, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT). The announcement was made at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) held on Saturday.

The IICT aims to serve as a hub for nurturing talent at the intersection of creativity, technology and innovation, creating pathways for young Indians to thrive in the global digital and content economy

Underscoring the growing industry-government collaboration in this space, seven global technology leaders—JioStar, Google, Adobe, Meta, Apple, NVIDIA and Microsoft—formally exchanged letters of intent with IICT, signalling their commitment to building a strong foundation for the institute and co-developing future-ready skills, tools and platforms.

IICT is envisioned as a platform that will equip them with the right ecosystem to innovate, create and lead.

“IICT’s launch at WAVES 2025 marks a progressive step towards making India a global creative powerhouse since quality talent is the most fundamental building block of the creative economy. At JioStar also, we believe in the power of connectivity combining with the forces of creativity to unlock infinite possibilities. We are proud to support this mission to build a global centre of excellence in Mumbai to drive media innovation. The convergence of talent, technology, and policy will not only redefine the future of consumer immersion, connections and experiences but also cultivate the next generation of high-quality talent ready to lead on the world stage.” Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports & Live Experiences,JioStar.