JioStar introduces MegaBlast

JioStar has announced the launch of MegaBlast, a new media product designed to provide brands with significant reach within a 24-hour period. The company states that MegaBlast aims to deliver an estimated reach of 365 million individuals and over 4.5 billion ad views, with a claimed brand exposure frequency of approximately once every six seconds.

MegaBlast is presented as a solution for brands seeking to achieve widespread visibility quickly. It combines television and digital platforms to offer what JioStar describes as extensive reach and targeted scale within a single day.

According to JioStar, MegaBlast offers access to 84 television channels and the JioHotstar digital platform, covering 10 languages and reaching both urban and rural audiences across India.

"MegaBlast is a response to what brands have been asking for the ability to dominate attention, not just buy media. Today’s marketers want impact they can measure and moments that move the needle. With MegaBlast, we have brought together two of the most powerful platforms, television and digital, to deliver unmatched visibility, reach and efficiency, all in one day," said Ajit Varghese, head of revenue - entertainment & international, JioStar.

JioStar states that MegaBlast has the potential to generate over 4.5 billion ad views within 24 hours, with an average frequency of 13 exposures per viewer on the day of the campaign. The company suggests this format can enable advertisers to achieve broad national visibility in a concentrated period.

MegaBlast is positioned as a tool for various marketing objectives, including product launches, festive campaigns, and brand milestones, offering brands a platform for significant single-day presence.

The product utilises formats such as brand bridge, spotlight frames, pause ads, stings, and mega spots, integrated within popular programs and high-viewership content to maintain brand visibility throughout the day.

JioStar also highlights the cost-effectiveness of MegaBlast, stating a cost of under one paisa per view for national-scale, single-day campaigns.

MegaBlast is presented by JioStar as a product designed for immediate impact, offering brands the opportunity for widespread, simultaneous presence across platforms within a single day.