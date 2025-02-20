JioStar onboards 10 sponsors for Tata Women's Premier League 2025

The TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 returns for its third edition. JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner, has secured ten sponsors from various industries, including State Bank of India (SBI), TATA Capital, AMFI, Kajaria Ceramics, Black & White Ginger Ale, Himalaya No.1 Facewash, TATA Motors, APAR Industries, Amul, and MSD Pharma.
The sponsors span sectors such as BFSI, infrastructure, beverages, FMCG, automotive and electrical and metallurgical engineering—highlighting the league’s widespread appeal across diverse consumer markets.
“We are thrilled to welcome a varied set of sponsors on JioStar’s coverage of the TATA WPL 2025 Season 3,” said Udit Sharma, EVP and business head, premium sports and agency relationships, JioStar. “Their support will play a pivotal role in promoting women’s cricket and empowering female athletes. With TATA WPL growing stronger each year, this season will undoubtedly deliver a unique and exhilarating experience for fans and partners alike. Our platform helps brands engage India’s growing women’s sports audience and high-intent consumers. We are confident our sponsors will see significant brand impact and ROI through their association with JioStar’s coverage of TATA WPL.”
The TATA WPL 2025 began on February 14 and will conclude on March 15, 2025. Matches are broadcast on Star Sports and Sports18 and streamed live on JioHotstar.