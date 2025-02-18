JioStar ramps its regional sports portfolio ahead of IPL

JioStar is rebranding its sports channels ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). These new channels are set to strengthen the network's regional sports offering.The joint venture formed by Reliance Industries, Disney, and Bodhi Tree will be renaming five Sports18 channels as Star Sports.

From March 15, 2025, Sports18 1 will change to Star Sports 2 Hindi, Sports18 2 will change to Star Sports 2 Telugu, Sports18 3 will change to Star Sports 2 Tamil, Sports18 Khel will change to Star Sports Khel and Sports18 1 HD will change to Star Sports 2 Hindi HD. Meanwhile, Star Sports First will also change to Star Sports 2 Kannada.

The network will also be launching Star Sports 2 Telugu HD and Star Sports 2 Tamil HD on March 15, 2025.

With the rebranding and new launches, JioStar's sports portfolio will grow to 24 channels across SD and HD formats in multiple languages.

As part of its portfolio realignment, JioStar will discontinue nine channels, including Comedy Central SD and HD, Vh1 SD and HD, MTV Beats SD and HD, Bindass, Colors Odia, and Star Kiran HD.