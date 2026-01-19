JioStar reports rise in revenue by 11.6% on subscriptions and digital ads in Q3

JioStar has reported an 11.6% quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue to ₹6,896 crore for the December quarter, driven by strong growth in subscription income across digital platforms and television, along with increased digital advertising. However, profit before tax declined 32.2% sequentially to ₹898 crore.

The Reliance-controlled media and entertainment company also saw its EBIDTA fall to ₹1,303 crore from ₹1,738 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting continued pressure on margins.

During the quarter, JioStar’s digital platform JioHotstar recorded average monthly active users (MAUs) of 450 million, up 13% quarter-on-quarter and comparable to levels seen in Q1, when the Indian Premier League was on air.

Entertainment watch time grew 15% in the October–December period, supported by new seasons of Bigg Boss across three languages, strong performance of Hindi and regional content launches, and steady growth in TV network programming.

Speaking during the earnings call, Kevin Vaz, CEO – entertainment, JioStar, said the company was able to retain users acquired during the cricket season by shifting consumption towards entertainment content. He added that the television advertising market remains under pressure, citing reduced spending by FMCG and consumer electronics brands.