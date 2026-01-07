JioStar secures sponsors including SBI, OnePlus and OpenAI for TATA WPL 2026

The TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is returning with its fourth edition, scheduled to run from January 9 to February 5, 2026. JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner, has secured a strong and diverse roster of 15 sponsors for the upcoming season, reflecting the league’s growing scale, credibility, and appeal across consumer markets. Sponsors for TATA WPL 2026 include State Bank of India (SBI), BHIM Payments App, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, Kalyan Jewellers, TVS Eurogrip Tyres, VIDA, OpenAI (ChatGPT), OnePlus, Tata Capital, Policybazaar, Pidilite, Wipro, Reckitt Benckiser India, Mast Masala and Crystal Cook N Serve.

While traditional stronghold categories such as FMCG, beverages, consumer technology continue to be the sponsors for the league, this season will also see the expanding presence of emerging categories including BFSI, fintech and payments, auto and EV sectors, gems and jewellery retail and AI, signalling the WPL’s evolution into a platform that attracts both established market leaders and future-facing brands.

Anup Govindan, head - sports sales, JioStar said, “WPL 2026 marks a clear inflection point for women’s cricket, both in terms of scale and commercial intent. Brands today are looking beyond short-term visibility to build deeper, long-term associations and WPL offers a compelling platform that delivers scale, high engagement and strong connect. The diversity of categories coming on board reflects growing confidence in women’s cricket as a premium and impactful media property.”

“We are excited to partner with brands that share our vision of building women’s cricket into a long-term world-class sporting league,” he added.

The TATA WPL 2026 kicks off on January 9, with the opening match featuring Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Fans can watch the series live on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available exclusively on JioHotstar.