JioStar secures 8 brand partnerships for the revival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The upcoming return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has drawn early interest from advertisers, with eight brands signing on as sponsors across television and digital platforms. The show, set to premiere on July 29, 2025, will air on Star Plus and stream on JioHotstar.

On television, Tide+, Kalyan Jewellers, and Maruti Suzuki India will serve as co-presenting sponsors, with Fortune Soyabean Oil, Colgate, and SMART Bazaar joining as co-powered sponsors. The digital platform JioHotstar will feature Kalyan Jewellers and Maruti Suzuki in co-presenting roles, alongside Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta, UTI Mutual Fund, and SMART Bazaar.

“The return of Kyunki is a full-spectrum media moment. The show is a multi-generational IP which brings together a powerful blend of nostalgia, reach and cultural depth, which helps connect family members together, each finding their own story in the same narrative. Very few properties offer that kind of intergenerational resonance today, andKyunkidelivers on that with precision. We’re thrilled to see such strong interest from brands who recognise the long-term value this property offers across both TV and digital,” said Ajit Varghese, head of revenue, entertainment & International, JioStar.

Brand exposure opportunities for sponsors span a wide spectrum, from show integrations, graphic placements, and promo tags on TV, to interactive elements on digital, including branded quizzes, pause ads, and co-branded vignettes.

The reboot, produced by Balaji Telefilms, revives key characters such as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani, while introducing a new generation of storylines. The show will air daily and is being positioned as a high-visibility offering that combines scale with digital precision.

Celebrating 25 years since its original debut, the show's return marks a blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance, with brand partnerships reflecting its potential to connect with diverse viewer segments across platforms.