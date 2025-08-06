JioStar Secures exclusive US Open broadcast and streaming rights for 5 years

JioStar has acquired exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the US Open Tennis Championships for the next five years. The rights, secured through the USTA’s media agency IMG, will allow Star Sports Network to broadcast and JioHotstar to stream all matches from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in India. The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis.

This year’s US Open will feature 15 days of men’s and women’s singles matches. Players include Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Novak Djokovic, and Coco Gauff, with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka defending their respective singles titles.

The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will feature 16 pairs competing for a US$1 million prize for the winners. The field includes several Top 10 players and nine Grand Slam singles champions. Carlos Alcaraz will team with Emma Raducanu, Jannik Sinner with Emma Navarro, Iga Świątek with Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic, and Venus Williams with Reilly Opelka. Ben Shelton will pair with Taylor Townsend, and defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will return to defend their title.

JioStar’s coverage will include multi-language commentary and behind-the-scenes access on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, along with other interactive features for viewers.

“We are thrilled to add the US Open to our expanding portfolio of world-class sporting events. This association with the USTA deepens the range of premier global sports content available to fans on our platforms,” said Harry Griffith, head of international acquisitions and syndication, JioStar. “With the US Open, JioStar is now the home of two of the four prestigious Grand Slams, offering year-round tennis coverage and reaffirming our commitment to delivering top-tier live action to every corner of the country.”

“We are delighted to partner with JioStar to bring the US Open to our fans across India,” said Kirsten Corio, chief commercial officer, USTA. “JioStar’s forward-thinking, digital-first approach and their vast scale make them the ideal partner to carry the tournament into a new era. We look forward to connecting with tennis fans on the platforms they use most, delivering a world-class viewing experience that is innovative and engaging.”

Fans can watch US Open 2025 from August 18 to September 7.