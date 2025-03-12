JioStar signs 20 brand sponsors for Tata IPL 2025

JioStar is gearing up for TATA IPL 2025 with a strong roster of 20 sponsors, including brands such as My11Circle, Campa Energy, Birla Opus, PokerBaazi, SBI, PhonePe, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, Thums up, Google Search, Allen Solly, Jaquar Bath + Light, GPay, Kent Kuhl Fans, Dream11, Campa, Joy Cosmetics, TVS, Asian Paints, Zupee and Amul. With IPL’s unparalleled reach and influence, these brands across categories such as beverages, ACs and fans, BFSI, fintech, fantasy sports, mobile phone handsets and paints among others are set to maximise visibility.
Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer, sports revenue, SMB and creator, JioStar, said, “IPL is more than just a sporting event - it’s a cultural juggernaut that brings fans and brands together at an unprecedented scale. As we gear up for the 2025 season, we are excited to welcome our sponsors to our platforms that delivers scale, impact, and deep consumer engagement. With cutting-edge ad innovations and seamless synergy between TV and digital, we remain committed to delivering impact and value for our partners while elevating the fan experience like never before.”
JioStar introduces new ad features like AI-driven audience targeting, interactive formats, multilingual broadcasts, and cross-platform integration. Brands can take advantage of TV ad solutions such as brand spotlight (exclusive placements during the first five overs), CGI-led live interventions, scannable action replay, and interactive ad tech through Star Deals. Set to take place from March 22 to May 25, the tournament will showcase the best cricketing talent in a high-energy format that keeps fans engaged. IPL 2025 will be broadcast on JioStar’s sports network and streamed on JioHotstar, giving brands broad reach across TV and digital platforms.