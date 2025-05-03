JioStar to invest Rs.33,000 crores in content: Uday Shankar

India's media and entertainment industry is witnessing a profound transformation, driven by a surge in demand for high-quality content and significant investments from both global giants and domestic players. With the world’s largest youth population, expanding internet penetration, and a growing appetite for culturally resonant stories, the Indian content market is poised to become one of the most influential globally.

Advertisment

Uday Shankar, co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems and former Chairman of Star and Disney India, recently emphasized the immense potential of the Indian content ecosystem.



Speaking at Day 3 of WAVES, he pointed out that India is at the cusp of a creative explosion, powered by a convergence of storytelling, technology, and entrepreneurial ambition.



"India is not just consuming content; it’s redefining it,” Shankar said, highlighting how the current landscape is ripe for those willing to take bold bets on content creation.

He said OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and homegrown players such as JioCinema, Zee5, and SonyLIV have transformed how content is accessed and consumed. This shift has encouraged content creators and investors to experiment with formats, genres, and languages, resulting in a richer and more diverse storytelling environment.

Investments to scale

According to Shankar, the Indian market’s next phase of growth will come from scalable, tech-integrated platforms that understand the nuances of Indian consumers.



He said, these stakeholders are drawn by the market's strong fundamentals: a young population, increased smartphone usage, and a booming creator economy. From short-form video platforms to animation studios and production houses, a wide array of businesses are now benefiting from capital inflows.

At the heart of this investment trend is the belief that India is not just a consumption market but also a content production hub for the world. With English proficiency and a deep pool of creative talent, India is well-positioned to export stories and formats that resonate globally.

300,000 invested

“From my own company, JioStar we have half a billion people coming to the platform and paying for it.



In 2024, he said they invested Rs. 25,000 crores on content and in 2025 they invested Rs. 30,000 crores. Over Rs. 32,000 to 33,000 crores is expected to be invested in content he added.

Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment platform launched by Shankar and James Murdoch, he said has already committed over $1.7 billion in Viacom18 in partnership with Reliance.

Their focus is on fusing premium content creation with cutting-edge digital delivery, a strategy rooted in India's digital-first future.

He adds, as internet access reaches Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, audiences are seeking content in their own languages and rooted in their cultural realities. Platforms are responding with robust pipelines in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, and Bhojpuri, recognizing the untapped potential outside metro markets.

However he said, “Today’s Indian viewer is discerning, diverse, and demanding,” Shankar observed. “If you don’t offer authenticity and relevance, you’ll lose them.” This has led to an industry-wide realisation that scale alone isn't enough but understanding the local pulse is equally critical.

Challenges

Despite the optimism, he says challenges remain. Monetisation models are still evolving, especially in the OTT space, where subscription fatigue and ad revenue models need recalibration.



Additionally, creators face the pressure of balancing scale with quality in an increasingly competitive environment.

“India is not just part of the global content conversation but it’s beginning to lead it.” The coming years will likely see the emergence of India-based global content giants, shaping narratives not just for local audiences, but for the world."