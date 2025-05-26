JioStar to stream & SPNI to broadcast India’s upcoming tours of England

JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have announced a collaboration for India’s tours of England in 2025 and 2026. As part of the sharing arrangement, JioStar will exclusively stream all matches of India’s tours of England on JioHotstar, including Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals. SPNI will retain the television rights for these events, broadcasting them on Sony Entertainment Television.

Commenting on the deal, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar, said: “This collaboration is a win-win for all stakeholders involved—especially Indian cricket fans—and serves the broader sporting landscape. The combination of JioHotstar's deep digital footprint with SPNI's broadcast network will universalise access to India's tours of England.”

The series kicks off with the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, on 20 June, followed by matches in Birmingham (2 July), Lord’s (10 July), Manchester (23 July), and concluding at The Oval (31 July). The arrangement also includes the 2026 white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, to be played during India’s return tour of England.

“We are thrilled to bring this fantastic partnership to cricket fans for India’s tour of England. Backed by the power of the Sony TV network and the digital prowess of JioStar—this first-of-its-kind partnership aims to redefine cricket coverage. Our deep thanks to our partners at the ECB for their support,” said Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, SPNI.

SPNI secured exclusive India rights to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) properties in 2023 under an eight-year deal running through to 2031.