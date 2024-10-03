Join us for Challenger Brands Conference: A showcase of disruptive innovation in marketing

As the digital landscape rapidly evolves, established market leaders are constantly challenged by ambitious startups. These challenger brands, often younger and more agile, are redefining market norms through inventive business models and tech-driven solutions. From fintech to healthtech, and e-commerce to edtech, these players are carving out niches and winning over consumers and investors alike.

On October 04, 2024, the afaqs! Challenger Brands Conference will bring together these energetic disruptors at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru, showcasing how they leverage a blend of digital marketing, social media, influencer strategies, and cutting-edge technologies to compete against industry giants. The event marks a shift in afaqs!’ annual focus, with the Startup Brands Conference renamed to Challenger Brands to better reflect the current market dynamics.

Who Should Attend

The conference is tailored for professionals keen on understanding the rise of challenger brands. Attendees include:

Founders and CEOs of emerging brands

Marketing and brand managers

Senior agency executives

Investors and venture capitalists

Industry analysts and consultants

Government officials and policymakers

The event promises to provide valuable insights, foster connections, and offer opportunities to learn from the industry's most dynamic players.

Agenda

Attendees will explore a range of topics essential to challenger brands, such as:

Unlocking the potential of connected TV (CTV)

Customer retention strategies for young brands

Balancing innovation and tradition

The role of AI in reshaping communication strategies

Growth through performance marketing

Omnichannel marketing: connecting online and offline

Full-funnel marketing in the era of data and automation

Personalisation at scale with data-driven programmatic

Click here for more details on the full agenda.

Speakers

The afaqs! Challenger Brands Conference 2024 will feature two prominent keynote speakers. Rakshit Hargave, chief executive officer, Birla Opus, will deliver the opening keynote titled The Genesis of a Challenger Brand. Mrunmay Mehta, chief executive officer, WOW Skin Science will present Stories from Insurgent Brands in a Digital World, sharing valuable narratives about emerging brands in today's digital landscape.

In addition, a diverse lineup of industry leaders will share their insights: Amit Phutane, chief business officer, Neeman’s; Anil Suryavamshi, associate vice president, digital planning, Carat India; Anchit Chandra, vice president, head – digital marketing, Muthoot FinCorp ONE; Ankit Kasliwal, head of marketing, Titan Company; Arjun Singh Chauhan, AVP & head of marketing, Apollo 24|7; Devanshi Shah, AVP - marketing, epigamia; Hitarth Saini, head of marketing, Freo; Isha Chakraborty, head of brand marketing, Clinikally; Kanika Anand, GM - media marketing, Airtel; Karthik Hariharan, senior vice president marketing, axio; Khatija Lokhandwala, head - brand marketing, Zivame; Krithika Sriram, chief growth officer, Plix; L Muralikrishnan, co-founder & CMO, Wow! Momo; Manik Singla, marketing head, upGrad; Pranesh Urs, head of marketing, Ather Energy; Prasanth Naidu, CMO, Moneyview; Prateek Malpani, senior director - brand marketing, Acko; Rahul Vengalil, CEO & co-founder, tgthr; Rajiv Dingra, founder & CEO, ReBid; Ram Vinayak Deshpande, chief marketing officer, Lendingkart; Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO, Carat India; Sidhharrth S Kumaar, founder & chief happiness officer, NumroVani; Smarajit Mishra, head - marketing and strategy, Brigade Group; Tejnoor Grover, head of retention marketing, Mobile Premier League (MPL); Varun Mohan, head of growth & revenue, MiQ India; Varun V Nair, brand marketing head, POCO India.

Our partners

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners for their invaluable support in making the Challenger Brands Conference possible. The event is powered by MiQ, with ReBid as our Gold Partner, Clinikally as our Wellness Partner, The Advertising Club Bangalore as our Community Partner, and NumroVani as our Co-partner. Together, they contribute to creating a platform for learning, networking, and celebrating the innovative spirit of India’s challenger brands.