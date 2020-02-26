Journalist Faye D'Souza to launch her own news vehicle

Journalist Faye D'Souza, who currently presents 30 second current affairs news segment 'Facts First with Faye' on Firework (a short video platform), will soon launch her own news vehicle 'Beetroot'. Sources aware of the development told afaqs! that the new venture will deliver 'honest and independent journalism' with 'fresh tech innovations'. It will majorly target the young and urban population of the country and is currently on the look-out for investors.
She stepped down as the executive editor of Times Network's second English News Channel - Mirror Now in September 2019. Before becoming the executive editor of Mirror Now, she was editor, personal finance at ET Now. Faye D'Souza joined the Times Group in October 2008 and before that, she was with CNBC-TV18 for four years. As of now, she is no longer associated with the Times Group in any capacity.
The date of launch of the venture remains undisclosed at the time of filing this piece.