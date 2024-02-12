Journalist Sagarika Ghose is one of four Rajya Sabha candidates nominated by the TMC: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The candidates were announced for the upcoming Upper House of Parliament elections.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced four Rajya Sabha candidates on February 11, 2024 for the upcoming Upper House of Parliament elections, including journalist Sagarika Ghose.
She has experience in the field as a reporter, writer, magazine essayist, newspaper, and TV media for 30 years.
Ghose has written biographies of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and was personally chosen by the party's highest leadership officials.
On February 27, there will be elections for Rajya Sabha seats, which are dispersed over 15 states. April will see the conclusion of the terms of five Bengali Rajya Sabha members.