Joy e-bike becomes title sponsor for India Tour of Ireland for the 3-Match T20 Series 2023

Speaking on the association, Andrew May, chief financial officer of Cricket Ireland, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in collaboration with Jo e-bike, India's leading auto manufacturing companies in sustainable EV solutions. Just as cricket unites fans from different walks of life, this partnership brings together our shared commitment to innovation and a greener future. As we welcome the Irish and Indian cricket teams for this captivating series, we are equally excited to welcome Joy e-bike as a partner that resonates with our values and aspirations. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a statement about the direction in which both sports and industries are moving – towards a cleaner and more innovative future. Together, we celebrate this unique fusion of sport and technology, of tradition and innovation, and look forward to a series that will undoubtedly spark the same excitement that Joy e-bike brings to the world of electric vehicles. Here's to a successful partnership and an electrifying series ahead!"