Juggernaut Productions to produce the biopic on poker star Muskan Sethi

Media Network’s production house, Juggernaut Productions has acquired the life rights of India's first woman poker player – Muskan Sethi.
On the association, Muskan Sethi, the player honoured with the National Award by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, said, “Through the art of cinema, I want to encourage anyone who is pursuing an unconventional career path. I believe it's important to tell and hear each other’s stories.”
And added, “I hope to debunk myths around poker. It would be a dream come true if poker players attain the support and training to put India on the map. After all, this is the land of great mathematicians and inventors.”
The show will have aspirational undertones and tell a girl’s story and her life highlighting her presence of mind.
On the development, Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions said, “At Juggernaut Productions, we have always emphasised telling stories that are path-breaking and have strong women characters. For us, Muskan’s story has immense merit, and through this endeavour, we hope to break the notions about the game. It is a sport and not just a game of luck!”
“I believe the audience is eager to watch differentiated and aspiring stories. We are happy that Muskan has joined hands with us for the same,” he added.