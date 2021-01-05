Kapil Sharma to make his debut on Netflix India

Sharma took to social media to share the big news and followed it up with a video announcement on Netflix's YouTube channel.
With the advent of 2021, let bygones be bygones and start the year afresh. Put your worries behind you, cherish every moment and laugh. And to help you do this, what can be better than India’s undisputed comedy king, Kapil Sharma making his Netflix debut! Yes, you read it right. Kapil will be seen on Netflix soon in his inimitable style, entertaining audiences across 190 countries.
Talking about his Netflix debut, Kapil Sharma said, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”