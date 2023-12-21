Kartik Aaryan becomes brand ambassador for football on Sony Sports Network

Sony has launched the ‘Your Home of Football’ campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan’s love for the game.
Sony Sports Network has joined hands with Bollywood’s GenZ superstar and youth icon- Kartik Aaryan to become its brand ambassador for football.
During his partnership, Kartik will be seen promoting LIVE football action on Sony Sports Network around the year which includes UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Nations League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Durand Cup and Roshn Saudi League amongst others.
Sony Sports Network has launched the first film from the Your Home of Football campaign which will be followed by four additional films in the coming weeks. The films featuring Kartik Aaryan will showcase the broadcaster’s repertoire of football offerings along with the actor’s deep love for the game. Kartik's love for the game began at an early age and he is a dedicated Real Madrid fan.
Every Football Fan is Different is an ode to the fans of the various football properties on Sony Sports Network, highlighting the broadcaster’s depth of football content. In the film, Kartik is seen essaying the role of the different types of fans for different leagues and tournaments while donning their team jerseys.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution & international business and head, sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Kartik is a true star on the silver screen and a passionate voice for football which resonates very well with audiences. We aim to connect with the Indian youth and create a deeper engagement with our ever-growing football viewers through Kartik Aaryan for our diverse portfolio of football offerings.”
Kartik added, “I have been an ardent football fan since I was a child and I feel privileged to partner with Sony Sports Network for promoting a sport that is so close to my heart. Sony Sports Network will be home to some of the best footballing action for the year ahead from UEFA EURO 2024 to UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and more. I am excited about the football broadcast calendar which will showcase the best players and teams from across the world."