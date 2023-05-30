KC Global Media collaborates with Prime video to bring Animax+Gem to India

Home to some of the biggest anime titles, Animax offers popular genres for action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, comedy and slide of life. Anime fans in India can now tune in to enjoy award-winning anime action fiction series like the hit drama romance, Fruits Baskets (Seasons 1 to 3) – winner of the Anime of the Year, 8th Anime Trending Awards 2022; the complete box set of popular sports comedy series, Haikyu! (Season 1 to 4); as well as fantasy action, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess - Nominee for Best Character Design, Anime Awards 2021; and the highly acclaimed action-adventure anime, The Seven Deadly Sins – winner of Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2016, for Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series and adapted from one of the best-selling manga series of the same title; as well as the popular comedy action series, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom and many more!