Kerala HC dismisses AIDCF’s petition in NTO 3.0 case

In 2022, the federation had challenged the TRAI’s New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0
The Kerala High Court has dismissed the All India Digital Cable Federation’s (AIDCF) petition that challenged Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) 2022 amendments to regulations and tariff order.
The HC had reserved the judgement on March 7, after AIDCF, TRAI and Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) put their cases forward.
In February, Disney Star, Zee, and Sony had stopped providing feed to operators who weren’t complying with the NTO 3.0. After a week-long signal blackout, the operators and broadcasters ended their feud on February 23. The IBDF and AIDCF had reported reached an agreement.
However, the case in the HC was still going on.