Kerala newspapers join hands to invite advertisers to make the most of the shorter Onam season

Speaking on the collaboration, Varghese Chandy, vice president – marketing and advertising sales, Malayala Manorama, said, “We have collaborated for the common good. Mathrubhumi is the number two newspaper in Kerala, after us, and The Times of India has a national presence. That will help us reach advertisers across the country. We could have collaborated with many more, but there was hardly any time left because the markets opened only last week and Onam is on August 21. Therefore, we had to rush. Perhaps, next year, we will enlarge the base and have more newspapers and media vehicles inviting the advertisers.”