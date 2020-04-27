Kochi Police initiates 10 Commandments campaign on COVID - 19

P K Natesh, Chairman Pepper awards, speaking about their association with the campaign said, "The campaign aims to encourage people to protect themselves and to respect the lockdown. On April 24th, the Ernakulam district has been declared as Orange Zone and the campaign includes the government guidelines which must be followed by the public during the lockdown period. It was a challenging task for us to create a social media and Outdoor campaign within a short span of time. Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali and other higher officials helped us in conceptualizing 10 Kalpanakal.”