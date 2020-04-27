Kochi Police initiates 10 Commandments campaign on COVID - 19

Featuring actors from the Malayalam film industry, the campaign aims to educate and create awareness among the public on COVID 19.
The global pandemic COVID 19 which was discovered last year has disrupted the lives and brought the world to a standstill. Globally, the cases have exceeded 2.70 million. As of April 28, 2020, India has 21,132 active cases with 886 deaths.
In the wake of the pandemic, the government and other officials have come up with innovative and informative ideas to create awareness among the common public.
To educate and create awareness among the public on COVID - 19, the Police Commissionerate Kochi has launched a campaign named 10 Kalpanakal (10 Commandments).
It features eminent actors from the Malayalam Film industry like Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, Kunchako Boban, Mamtha Mohandas, Anu Sithara, Murali Gopi, Suraj Venjarmoodu, Prayaga Martin, Sijoy Varghese, and Mia George.
The videos end with a narration by actor Mohanlal. The campaign is released in association with Bharath Petroleum along with the help of Pepper Awards Trust, Indian AdFilm Makers Association, and Hammer Advertising, Kochi.
P K Natesh, Chairman Pepper awards, speaking about their association with the campaign said, "The campaign aims to encourage people to protect themselves and to respect the lockdown. On April 24th, the Ernakulam district has been declared as Orange Zone and the campaign includes the government guidelines which must be followed by the public during the lockdown period. It was a challenging task for us to create a social media and Outdoor campaign within a short span of time. Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali and other higher officials helped us in conceptualizing 10 Kalpanakal.”
Thanking the Police Commissionerate Kochi for the opportunity on behalf of the team, Sreenath, CEO of Hammer said “This was an assignment that had to be completed within 72 hours, which is tough even during the normal times. But we overcame the shortage of time with the commitment of our team, who worked from their homes across Kerala without a break. Each of us found this a great opportunity to do our part in the fight against COVID-19.”
Indian Ad Film Maker (IAM) is an organization created in 2015 for the welfare and promotion of artists working in the field of advertising.
“We have collaborated with FEFKA and released several awareness campaigns previously and been actively involved in flood relief efforts. We are happy that we were able to complete the challenging task of creating the awareness video within 72 hours. The video features 10 Don’ts during the lockdown. The campaign is released through the social media handles of Police Commissionerate Kochi,” said Jabbar Kallarackkal, President and Sijoy Varghese, Secretary, IAM jointly.