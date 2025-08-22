Kotak Life partners with KBC as exclusive life insurance sponsor on Sony LIV

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company (Kotak Life) announces its association with India’s iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), as partner sponsor and the exclusive life insurance partner on Sony LIV app, the show’s official streaming platform. With both brands celebrating 25 years, the partnership reflects a shared ethos of empowering Indians through knowledge, strengthened belief in their choices, and the confidence to lead with courage.
As part of the association, Kotak Life will sponsor the Audience Poll lifeline where ‘Janta Janardhan’ helps the contestants to choose the right answer and boosts their ‘Hausla’ to move forward in the game.
Viewers will also experience deeper brand integration throughout the season, through Kotak Life aston bands, a dedicated “Video on Demand” section on Sony LIV showcasing top show moments and other in-show branding elements.
Speaking on the partnership, Ashish Nair, Chief Marketing Officer & Head – Customer Value Management and Health Tech, Kotak Life, said, “The partnership with KBC allows us to create strong relevance for life insurance. KBC offers a high-quality audience and unmatched reach, making it an ideal platform to deliver our message effectively. Through thoughtful integrations across the show, we hope to build strong brand memorability while staying true to our promise of being there for our customers.”
The association will span the entire KBC season until December. This partnership forms a key pillar of Kotak Life’s commitment to increasing awareness, accessibility, and affordability of life insurance, supporting the industry’s collective vision of Insurance for All by 2047.