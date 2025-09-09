Kotak Mahindra Group awards media mandate to dentsu X India

Kotak Mahindra Group, an Indian banking and financial services group, has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, dentsu X, a dentsu India agency, will handle the integrated media strategy for the Kotak Mahindra Group. This spans TV, Print, Radio, and Digital Branding across its key business entities: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mutual Fund, Kotak Securities, and Kotak Life Insurance. The scope includes an integrated approach, encompassing media strategy, planning, and execution across platforms.
Using its tools and the power of tech, data, and culture, dentsu X will deliver integrated solutions designed to support Kotak Mahindra’s marketing and business goals.
This partnership reflects a shared vision between Kotak Mahindra Group and dentsu X to combine creativity, precision, and scale to drive real impact. As the banking sector in India continues its pivot toward digital transformation, Kotak is aiming to make finance accessible and engaging, particularly for the country’s growing customer base.
Commenting on the partnership, Sujata Dwibedy, CEO, dentsu X India said, “We are truly honoured to partner with a legacy brand like Kotak Mahindra Group. This win is a strong testament to our integrated offering powered by agility, and strategic insight. We look forward to offering our future-facing approach to help the Kotak Mahindra group drive stronger visibility, engagement, and impact across platforms.”