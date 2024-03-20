Kuku FM and Storytel join forces to expand audiobook content in India

“What makes Kuku FM Bharat’s favourite listening partner is our relentless effort to make global wisdom accessible to the Indian heartland, in their languages. From entertaining stories to simplifying complex financial concepts, it offers its listeners the diverse range of content that they deserve. This deal with Storytel is another big step in that direction, and we could not be more thrilled about the mutual value we would bring to Indian ears.” says Vinod Kumar Meena, co-founder & COO, Kuku FM.