Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back: Who will watch, who will advertise?

“The show was also the story of a transformation in India. At that time, it had just been 10 years since liberalisation happened and there was a certain unease with wealth. But all that was now changing. The kind of content that TV began to create 20 years ago began the normalisation of opulence. So for those who were above the age of 20 when the show first aired on television, this is not merely nostalgia, but it was also a sense of their right to enjoy the finer things of life.”