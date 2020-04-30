"Lack of Sports pushes the sports audiences to more virtual connectedness & gaming apps" : BARC-Nielsen report

Some of the Key Highlights of TV and Smartphone consumption during the fifth week of Lockdown are as follows: -

“CORONA Virus” searches now waning - down to 32% among Top 100 Google searches

TV consumption seems to be stabilising now - at 1.16 Trillion minutes this week, a drop from last week but growth of 31% over pre-COVID period - Growth in Mega Cities is higher than growth in Rural

The new normal of around 3 hrs, 40 minutes spent per day on Smartphone seems to have set in

News and Movies on TV have started to taper off as compared to last few weeks but continue to operate at 2X levels over the pre-COVID period

News franchise on Smartphone continues to evoke massive interest among Audiences

Hindi GEC in Urban HSM grew by 31% over the pre-COVID period whereas strong gains for Movies and Original Series on OTT platforms continue on the Smartphone

Drop observed in viewership as Ramayana transitioned to Uttar Ramayan

Heavy viewers of last year’s IPL watched just 2% of sports in the last 4 weeks (down from 20% last year) - viewership shifted to GEC, Movies, News

Lack of Sports pushes the Sports Audiences to more Virtual Connectedness & Gaming Apps