Laqshya Media Group expands its business in UAE and Gulf; appoints Elie Hankash as head

Laqshya Media Group (LMG) strengthens its presence in the UAE and Gulf region with the expansion of its agency business and the appointment of Elie Hankash as head of its Dubai office.
This move marks a significant milestone in LMG's growth and reinforces its commitment to providing its clients with top-notch services in the region.
Elie has joined LMG as general manager – UAE & Gulf and will be based at the Dubai office. He will report to Atul Shrivastava, Group CEO of Laqshya Media Group.
Elie brings a wealth of experience, having worked in the advertising and media industry for 35 years. He was previously Regional Buying Director at MCN Group for 15 years and has held senior positions at Leo Burnett, Y&R, McCann Erickson, and Memac Ogilvy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management from Memphis, TN, USA.
On this occasion, Atul Shrivastava said, “We couldn't be more excited to welcome Elie to the Laqshya Media Group family! His extensive background in related fields is a game changer as we grow our presence in the UAE and Gulf region. Our expertise and experience make us confident that clients will warmly receive our tech-focused and innovative approach to out-of-home media and partners alike.”
“I am eager to bring my skill set to Laqshya and help drive the company’s growth in the UAE and Gulf region. We believe that the Middle East region is an important market for us, and we are committed to building strong relationships with clients and partners in the region,” said Elie Hankash.
The new Dubai office will serve as a hub for Laqshya Media Group's operations in the UAE and Gulf region, offering a full range of services, including out-of-home media planning, buying, digital solutions, and experiential marketing.