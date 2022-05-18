Laqshya Media Group launches its bespoke news distribution solution "NewsCoverage.in"

On this occasion, Atul Shrivastava, group CEO and executive director, Laqshya Media Group, said, “Today, the business communication landscape has changed drastically– especially for start-ups and SMEs but for established brands as well. It’s no longer just enough to have a great product or service to cater to your customers or the public. You need to reach out to them with proper communication tools, and there can’t be anything better than PR for this. Although PR here is a relatively young industry in the true sense of the world, India is Today in a mature stage of development with market size of around Rs 2500 crore. It is a very buoyant industry, much like the rest of the Indian economy, and holds tremendous promise and excitement. We are a group of diverse entities and have recently started our PR vertical under the able captaincy of Manoj and NewsCoverage.in is his brainchild. If you are someone looking for authentic and effective PR distribution and subsequent placements and more, avail of our bespoke packages to get the best-in-class results in the market.”