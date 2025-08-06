Lava MD criticises JioHotstar for tagline grab

Taking to LinkedIn, Lava MD Sunil Raina called out video streamer JioHotstar for using the Proudly Indian tagline, which the smartphone company had registered.

“We created the hashtag #ProudlyIndian nearly five years ago and had it registered. Recently, I noticed JioHotstar using the same tagline. I’m surprised that a company of their size and reputation would lack originality in this way,” wrote Raina.

Lava has used this tagline for the past five years, whereas JioHotstar debuted in February 2025.