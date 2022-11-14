Licious join hands with Big Boss this season

Announces strategic association to satiate the meat cravings of the contestants in the BB House.
Licious, the fresh meats and seafood brand has announced its association with the reality show Bigg Boss, for its latest season. As part of this integration, Licious will be catering to contestants’ meat cravings by setting up an experiential zone, called The Licious Greed Zone in the house.
Over years, Big Boss has become a household favorite that entails unlimited laughter and entertainment for friends and families to bond over. It is arguably the most preferred prime time viewing by fans of the show and adding to its charm is the host, Salman Khan. The iconic show enjoys a plethora of celebrity associations and brand engagements which is a testimony to the show’s value.
Joining this club, Licious will be offering its assorted range of premium quality and delectable varieties of fresh meat, seafood, and ready-to-cook range in the house. The tie-up will also roll out an interactive contest, where Big Boss fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite Licious staple on the Licious app. The most-voted dish will be available in the Licious Greed Zone inside the Big Boss House. The dish with the maximum number of votes will find its way to the participants, also giving the audience a chance to become a part of the show. To take things a notch higher, three lucky voters will get the golden chance of meeting the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan!
Speaking about the association, Santosh Hegde, VP, Brand, Licious said, “Big Boss is the epitome of entertainment and laughter. The show comes with a massive reach and ever-increasing viewership which only makes it a perfect platform for integration. At Licious, we are always looking out for moments to bring people together because food is the greatest emotion for all of us and nobody knows meat like us! Our partnership with Big Boss is an exciting move through which we are ready to showcase our wide variety of products, catering to every taste and craving. What makes it better is that the audience will also get an opportunity to help their favorite housemates get the best of Licious via the greed zone.”