Lifestyle social commerce platform Trell partners with Arré

Speaking on the partnership, Pulkit Agrawal, co-founder, and CEO of Trell said, “Original Content has gained immense traction in recent times with increased access to smartphones and the internet. Trell’s partnership with Arré is aimed at widening our reach and accessing aspiring content creators even in the most remote pockets of the country. India is a melting pot of cultures with 22 languages and several dialects. Our ultimate aim is to bring together a nation of various languages and cultures by harnessing the power of online content and content creators. We are thrilled to collaborate with Arré and we believe Arré’s extensive content repository, along with Trell’s will enable us to achieve our goal. We look forward to a fruitful relationship.”