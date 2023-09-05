Limca Sportz is ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup’s Official Sports Drink

The brand has also launched a campaign featuring Neeraj Chopra taking the Limca Sportz YO-YO test challenge.
Limca Sportz, the hydration drink from Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand Limca, becomes the Official Sports Drink of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a testament of its commitment to supporting athletes and active individuals.
Limca Sportz Ion 4 is a low-calorie sports drink that uses a scientific formulation of glucose, electrolytes, and B-vitamins to provide rapid rehydration and sustained energy during physical activities. It was created by experts and excels at the three crucial aspects of sports performance: rehydration, reenergizing, and replenishing. Not only does it taste good, but it also conveys a powerful message of never giving up, embodying the relentless spirit of perseverance and vitality of both the brand and cricketers.
The brand has launched the Yo-Yo Test challenge in order to kindle the enthusiasm of cricket lovers and to provide a way for consumers to track their fitness caliber. The Yo-Yo test is a comprehensive measure of an individual's aerobic fitness and endurance, and is a key component for athletes aiming to perform their best. The digital first Yo-Yo test version will feature India’s pride and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who will kickstart the campaign on social media. In the latest activation, ‘Yo-Yo test leke Dekhao, World Cup jaane ka Mauka Pao,’ consumers can take the challenge by scanning the QR code on a Limca Sportz bottle and stand a chance to win tickets to World Cup Matches.
With cricket being a passion point for the entire nation, Limca Sportz has partnered with 60+ colleges across the country to encourage youth to unleash their inner fitness enthusiast. The dynamic dashboard will bring together colleges taking the Limca Sportz Yo-Yo Test challenge. The winning teams will get exclusive tickets to watch a World Cup Match. Limca Sportz will enable rehydration during these fitness tests.
asers and inspire people to follow their dreams Karthik Subramanian, director of marketing for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia's Hydration, Coffee, and Tea category, said that Limca Sportz is proud to be the Official Sports Drink of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. He went on to say that they are thrilled to support athletes from around the world with their rehydration drink that has both great taste and functional benefits. The dynamic Yo-Yo test challenge features the incredible Neeraj Chopra, India’s first-ever World Athletics Championships gold medalist. Known worldwide for his tenacious spirit and unwavering commitment, he is an ideal choice to kickstart the fitness teasers and inspire people to follow their dreams.st.
Neeraj Chopra, the renowned Olympic and World Athletics Championships gold medalist, also shared his excitement, on the Limca Sportz Yo-Yo Challenge, stating, "I’m thrilled to be partnering with Limca Sportz. Limca Sportz is enabling hydration among athletes, which is important to maximize performance and prevent injuries. This challenge is one that promotes efficient performance and motivates each participant to continuously push their boundaries.”
The Yo-Yo Test Challenge’ was conceived by WPP Open X. Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Varun Anchan, creative lead, said "The Yo-Yo test is the ultimate fitness test for cricket, and a standard that athletes including cricketers adhere to as a fitness metric. Limca Sportz is an advanced hydration product that enables athletes to give their best. The idea was born out of the product’s functionality, linking it to the Yo-Yo test challenge. With Olympian athlete Neeraj Chopra spearheading the campaign, we are partnering with several athletes & fitness advocates to prep both players and fans for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. “
The campaign revolves around the pack and is supported by multimedia communication, an online platform experience & on ground activations.