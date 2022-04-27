Lintas C:EX Entertainment teams up with Ravi Shastri to develop premium unscripted series

This is a sentiment that is echoed by the team and even the Group CCO and Chairman of MullenLowe Lintas Group, Amer Jaleel, who said, “Since we began Lintas C:EXEntertainment last year, we have been exploring ideas that resonate with our vision and help set new benchmarks in the premium content space. The concept of this global unscripted series with Ravi is a testament of that vision. We are glad that Ravi shares our belief and passion for this concept and got on board right away. We are excited to partner with him and there could not have been a better start to our innings in the premium content business.”