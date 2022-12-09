Lionsgate announces its theatrical slate for India

An action-packed slate for 2023 includes John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes.
Lionsgate continues to boost its investments and focus on India with the announcement of its global theatrical releases, making 2023 grand for cinephiles.
With critically and commercially acclaimed films including John Wick: Chapter 4 and Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes and Wonder in the line-up, premium cinema with a huge box office will entertain audiences. Unveiling seven highly anticipated movies across theatres in India, Lionsgate will enthrall cinemagoers in India to power-packed action and engaging drama.
The movie releases in the upcoming year include the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in 2019 earned $327.3 million. Director Francis Lawrence’s The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes is scheduled to release in 2023; having grossed over US$2.97 billion worldwide, will the franchise break some more records? Some of the other much-awaited releases include White Bird: A Wonder Story featuring Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren, comedy-drama About My Father, action-thriller Bricklayer, and the Gerard Butler starrer Plane.
Talking about the theatrical releases in India, Rohit Jain, MD, emerging markets asia, Lionsgate, said, “The theatre business is on an upswing with consumers stepping out to experience good content. It’s our constant endeavor to create edgy and contemporary content. With several big-ticket theatrical releases planned across dubbed languages, Lionsgate is looking at a jam-packed 2023 catering to the masses. We are committed to attracting movie lovers to the cinema hall with the best of content across genres that truly appeal to Indian audiences.”
Wendy Reeds, EVP, international sales, Lionsgate, said, “Lionsgate has created a pipeline of action-packed movies and Hollywood tentpoles for Indian audiences. India is a crucial market for us, and with these blockbuster releases planned, we are optimistic of increasing our fanbase in the country.”
The top releases in 2023 by Lionsgate are John Wick: Chapter 4 ,Golda ,Plane,Bricklayer , About My Father , White Bird: A Wonder Story and The Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.