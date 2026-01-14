Lionsgate sells Lionsgate Play in India and Southeast Asia to founder Rohit Jain

Lionsgate has announced that it has sold Lionsgate Play, its streaming platform in South Asia and Southeast Asia to Rohit Jain, who built and scaled the platform across the Asia region over the past eight years in his capacity as president of Lionsgate Play Asia. All other Lionsgate film & television business in India and Southeast Asia will remain with the studio. Rohit Jain will transition fully to managing Lionsgate Play and exit Lionsgate as part of the transaction.

The transaction places Lionsgate Play under founder-led ownership with deep regional expertise and a singular focus on Asia’s rapidly evolving digital entertainment audience. Under a multiyear agreement, Lionsgate will license the Lionsgate Play brand name for the streaming platform as well as provide access to films and television series from the studio, allowing the platform to continue to scale in one of the world’s most dynamic territories.

“We thank Rohit for his outstanding leadership in building and scaling Lionsgate’s business in India over the past eight years,” said Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith. “Under his stewardship, the Lionsgate brand has gained greater resonance with audiences in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and Lionsgate Play has emerged as a distinctive premium streaming platform in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital entertainment markets. Rohit is an entrepreneur with a deep understanding of the Asia landscape, and he has the expertise and experience to lead Lionsgate Play into an exciting new phase of growth.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Jon Feltheimer and Brian Goldsmith for the trust and freedom to build Lionsgate’s India business and transform Lionsgate Play into a premium streaming platform across Asia,” said Rohit Jain. “Lionsgate Play has established itself as a leading destination for Hollywood content in India and is now positioned to expand well beyond that - shaping a differentiated, future-ready streaming platform for the region.””