Madison Media Group reports ₹350 crore in new business for the quarter

Madison Media Group has secured new business worth over ₹350 crore in the past quarter. The wins span sectors including BFSI, retail, technology, lifestyle, real estate, and more. The agency’s latest client additions include Roche (Accucheck), Stahl, Birla Nu, Strch, Nexus Select Malls, Jana Bank, Neelkamal Homes, Yamaha Motors, Fab India, and Sun Pharma.

The agency attributed these gains to its data-driven approach and market insights, aimed at delivering tailored media solutions across India’s evolving advertising landscape.

Speaking on the milestone, Ajit Varghese, group CEO & partner, Madison Media, Madison OOH and HiveMinds said, “As the media landscape continues to evolve, brands are seeking partners who combine foresight with agility. These wins reflect the confidence they place in Madison’s ability to understand their business, engage audiences and deliver impact that endures. While this achievement is significant, it represents the beginning of a broader journey, one in which we aim to continue shaping the future of media with insight, innovation and purpose.”

(We received this information in a press release.)