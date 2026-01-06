Madison Media launches MbrAIn, a strategic media planning agent for brands

Madison Media has announced the launch of MbrAIn and its proprietary Growth Planning System (GPS), positioning MbrAIn as strategic media planning agentic system for brands. Built as a strategic partner for marketing and agency teams, MbrAIn helps brands diagnose growth, take better planning decisions and build accountable full-funnel strategies across the 4Cs - consumer, content, channel and commerce.

The launch marks a step further in Madison Media’s transformation into Madison 3.0, a shift from a campaign-led media offering to an integrated, system-driven growth platform built for an AI-powered marketing era. Madison 3.0 is anchored on five interconnected pillars: the GPS Growth Planning System, MbrAIn as the always-on strategic intelligence layer, a Content Studio that blends human and AI creativity, Catalyst OS as the automation, tech and data backbone and a Commerce Performance Engine focused on driving revenue outcomes across the full funnel.

This evolution comes at a time when marketing complexity in India is rising faster than marketing certainty, with non-linear consumer journeys, fragmented attention and a widening gap between activity and outcomes. Madison believes the next decade will be won by brands that treat planning as a continuous, intelligence-led operating system where strategy is structured, explainable and improves with every cycle. “India is a heterogeneous market and demands original thinking, customized frameworks and bespoke solutions,” said Ajit Varghese, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media, OOH & Hiveminds. “GPS and MbrAIn are our response to that reality. They give leadership teams a strategic cockpit that enables speed, clarity and accountability for decisions that directly impact the growth of our clients’ brands.”

At the heart of the launch is MbrAIn, a strategic planning agentic system built to work alongside Madison’s strategists and client teams as an always-on partner. It accelerates the strategic planning cycle by synthesising inputs, structuring hypotheses, shaping strategic routes, stress-testing assumptions through scenario planning and producing client-ready strategic narratives with greater speed and consistency.

Madison has deliberately focused MbrAIn ‘upstream’, where strategic decisions create the largest advantage, and where the risk of AI flattening nuance, taste and applied knowledge is the greatest.

MbrAIn is grounded in Madison’s institutional intelligence – its planning logic, models, category learnings and decision systems – to ensure recommendations are method-led, not tool-led. “MbrAIn is not just a GenAI tool or an LLM wrapper. It is a strategic partner,” said Vivek Das, chief digital officer, Madison Media. “It has been built to think like Madison by using our GPS system, our playbooks, our cases and our learning loops via a custom knowledge graph that puts the collective memory and history of the agency to best use.” Designed to be explainable and auditable, MbrAIn allows recommendations to be traced back to the system logic and knowledge sources that inform them, strengthening confidence in intelligence-led decisioning.

Built on a sovereign stack for enterprise-grade trust, MbrAIn runs on Indian infrastructure with strict client-level data isolation. The platform supports faster strategy development, automated synthesis of complex inputs and the ability to simulate multiple growth scenarios before investment decisions are locked. “The real innovation is not just speed. It is trust. MbrAIn is designed so strategy is coherent and explainable, recommendations are traceable, and the system improves with every engagement,” Das added.

“GPS gives us a common language and a repeatable method for growth, from the brief all the way to business outcomes,” said Varghese. “It also powers MbrAIn – it is the system of thinking that AI is trained to work on – that is our special sauce.”