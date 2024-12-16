Maha Kumbh ad offers for brands: Catch 40 cr eyes, rates starting Rs 5 lakh

Every 12 years, Hindus around the globe gather in Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest human congregation. This spiritual spectacle is also a prime opportunity for brands seeking visibility among a diverse and massive audience.

Starting January 13, 2025, millions of devotees will converge over 45 days at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers to take a sacred dip, and brands are gearing up to make the most of this opportunity, hoping to catch the attention of a staggering 40–45 crore eyes.

This colossal gathering, with almost one-third of India’s total population, predominantly attracts middle- and lower-middle-class devotees; the audience also includes urban participants from metros (60%) and nearby tier-1 and tier-2 cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj.

According to an ET report, at least Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on branding and marketing during the event. Brands can partner with two official advertising facilitators—Vritti Solutions and Crayons Advertising—to secure exclusive rights for visibility through LED displays, barricades, and hoardings. Collaborations with government authorities to provide infrastructure such as changing rooms, water ATMs, and boats can further enhance a brand’s presence.

According to Rajesh Radhakrishnan, CMO of Mindwave Media, brands can enter the fray with budgets ranging from Rs five lakh to one crore.



“Affordability is key when targeting 40 crore people, with a cost per contact as low as 5 to 10 paise. Strategic placement of LED screens across all 25 sectors ensures comprehensive coverage,” says Rajesh Radhakrishnan, CMO of Mindwave Media.

Emotional connections over transactions

The Maha Kumbh Mela isn’t about immediate sales conversions but fostering brand awareness and emotional connections. Radhakrishnan emphasises the importance of value-added services such as charging points or accommodations, which position brands as trusted partners. Collaborating with the government to deliver these services helps position the brand as a trusted provider, embedding it in the consumer’s mind as a life-enhancing partner,” he adds.

Creativity is crucial

Standing out amidst the clutter of brands requires innovative ideas, says Ravikant Banka, MD and founder, Eggfirst Advertising. He cites Lifebuoy’s roti campaign as an example of a creative strategy that deeply resonated with the event’s ethos.

“If you're spending at the event, the effectiveness depends entirely on the creative idea. While TV often provides a better cost per exposure, a strong creative concept at the Kumbh Mela can deliver more meaningful and impactful exposure at a lower cost. However, relying solely on outdoor branding makes it harder to achieve cost efficiency compared to other mediums,” says Ravikant Banka.

However, the event's broad audience may not suit all brands. Banka points out that brands with a nationwide footprint are best positioned to leverage the Kumbh Mela, while regional players may struggle to connect meaningfully. For instance, a tractor brand may find relevance, but an automobile brand targeting urban markets might not.

Challenges in execution

Shankar Shinde, co-founder of Aisles & Shelves, highlights the challenges of executing large-scale campaigns at such a diverse gathering. Measuring success is particularly difficult, given the event’s vast reach and the inability to directly link engagement to sales spikes.

“Maha Kumbh Mela is unparalleled in scale. It is significantly larger than any other religious or public gathering in the world. Kumbh Mela happens to be larger than the population of a few countries such as Maldives, Seychelles, Barbados, Malta, etc.,” says Shankar Shinde, co-founder of Aisles & Shelves.

Brands must allocate budgets judiciously, focusing on creativity to maximise impact. Without innovation, investments risk being lost in the massive crowd. Cultural sensitivity is also crucial, as a single misstep can lead to backlash, Shinde notes.

Despite economic pressures and declining urban demand, Shinde observes that brands are increasing their marketing efforts for the Kumbh Mela. Leading spenders include FMCG, BFSI, infrastructure (cement, pipes, steel), and auto sectors. Startups, especially fintech companies (e.g., NPCI and RBI initiatives), focus on educating audiences through financial literacy campaigns, while healthcare and technology brands use the event to build goodwill and test products.

Offline and digital synergy

Radhakrishnan says FMCG and BFSI brands, in particular, benefit from strong brand recall. While they handle transactions via digital marketing, offline activations create compelling stories.

“These stories—of helping people with accommodations, services, or support—build a brand's image and provide rich content for digital amplification, driving conversions. Offline engagement lays the foundation for impactful storytelling and meaningful consumer connections,” he adds.

Banka agrees, emphasising the importance of integrating on-ground efforts with digital strategies.

“Once the idea is created, it can be amplified digitally to reach a larger audience. By sharing engaging videos or influencer content online and targeting those attending or connected to the Kumbh Mela, brands can effectively tap into tier-2, tier-3, and rural audiences,” he adds.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not just a spiritual gathering; it’s a massive platform for brands to establish deep connections with a diverse audience. With the right mix of creativity, strategic planning, and cultural sensitivity, brands can turn this unparalleled event into an opportunity to build lasting impressions and national visibility.