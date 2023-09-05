Mahindra to sponsor ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Disney Star

This collaboration will give Mahindra's Automotive and Tractor brands exposure during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it is expanding its cricketing association with Star Sports by becoming an Associate Sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and a 'co-powered by' sponsor on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar. This is one of Mahindra's most significant forays into sports sponsorships. In addition to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, this collaboration will give Mahindra’s Automotive and Tractor brands visibility during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.
With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Mahindra plans to create a stronger connection with customers and improve the trust and bond they share with the brand. Additionally, Mahindra dealerships will be hosting a series of engagement activities during the cricket season for customers.
The 'Click to Book Test Drive' feature, set to be prominently showcased during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 broadcasts on Disney+ Hotstar. This enhanced feature will offer cricket enthusiasts a smooth bridge from the excitement of the match to the allure of experiencing Mahindra's cutting-edge products first-hand.
Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will coincide with India's festive spirit, presents a golden opportunity for Mahindra to connect with a vast audience. With 48 thrilling matches taking place, including the India vs Pakistan showdown on October 14th, there will be plenty of opportunity for Mahindra to engage with potential customers. These matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in various languages, giving Mahindra a prime platform to reach a wide audience. Hotstar's initiative to provide free access to mobile users further amplifies this reach.