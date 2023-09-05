Mahindra to sponsor ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Disney Star

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."