RPSG Lifestyle Media launches new magazine Manifest

RPSG Lifestyle Media announces the launch of Manifest, a new magazine redefining how we celebrate India’s vibrant heritage and evolving identity. The inaugural issue is a celebration of everything that makes India exceptional—its diversity, its traditions, and its ability to blend the old and the new.

Advertisment

The first issue explores Indian weddings as microcosms of the country’s ethos, with features ranging from the symbolism of alta to the reimagined wedding registry. It presents readers with a fresh take on bridal fashion, meaningful rituals, and creative celebrations.

Gracing the cover of this issue is Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, embodying the spirit of the modern Indian bride. In an exclusive feature, Aditi reflects on her personal connection to traditions, love for cinema, and her unique take on blending heritage with individuality. Wearing a corset lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani and jewellery by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Aditi exudes elegance and confidence, encapsulating the theme of 'The New Bride'.

This issue takes readers on a journey where the past meets the present, highlighting themes like The New Solah Shringar, reinterpreting ancient beauty rituals with modern day luxury Ayurveda, and The Modern Bride, celebrating confidence, individuality, and deep roots in tradition. Manifest invites readers to “Curate Beautiful, Create Happy,” reflecting its commitment to showcasing authentic heritage while inspiring joy in every moment.

“As someone deeply passionate about India’s cultural legacy, it has long been my dream that India should have a magazine that truly reflects its spirit. With Manifest, we celebrate the Indianness that binds us while embracing the ever-evolving narrative of modern love and life,” said Avarna Jain, chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media.

Manifest is available at select retail outlets across the country.

In the last year, RPSG Lifestyle Media has launched two publications in India. It launched the American men's magazine Esquire in April 2024 and The Hollywood Reporter in February 2024.