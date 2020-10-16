Marathi music channel ZEE Vajwa to be launched on 17th October

Along with the best music offering, the channel will launch two short format shows Limlet Gappa – A vox-pop format show that will become platform for marathi yuva to share their thoughts/opinions and more, the second short format show is Taare aple saare , a candid celebrity chat show. That’s not all! A first for music category, Zee Vajwa will air a comedy show titled ‘Bhavdyachi Chavdi’ every weekend. ‘The channel will recreate the ‘chavdi’ mahaul on television for its viewers – an experience mirroring marathi yuva’s life where they like hanging out with friends at the neighbourhood katta. The show revolves around Bhavdya, who like any other young person is in the exploratory phase of life where he has many talents but has still not found his true calling and is trying to figure out what to do with his life. In this pursuit, he is joined by two of his friends. While they are on this journey and spend a lot of time at the ‘chavdi’, they somehow manage to rope in celebrities for these sessions to get their expert opinions on various topics. Renowned actor Parth Bhalerao will be seen portraying the lead role of Bhavdya. The show will feature an amazing line up of guest celebrities like Avdhoot Gupte, Siddharth Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar and many more.