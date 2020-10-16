Marathi music channel ZEE Vajwa to be launched on 17th October

The brand will bring alive the channel promise by switching viewer experience from mono to dolby with 3000+ playlist along with unique consumer led content properties that the category hasn’t experienced before.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises limited, the house of most loved Marathi channels - Zee Marathi, Zee Yuva and Zee Talkies, is all set to amplify everyday moments into a mahaul for Maharashtrians with launch of their new music channel – ZEE Vajwa on 17th October.
As aptly captured in the tagline, “Zee Vajwa, Kshann Gaajwa”, the channel aims to inspire its viewers to live every moment to the fullest because Kshann Zingaat Tar life Zingaat. The brand will bring alive the channel promise by switching viewer experience from mono to dolby with 3000+ playlist along with unique consumer led content properties that the category hasn’t experienced before.
ZEE Vajwa, a channel for all Marathi Music lovers and the Maharashtrian youth will air the best Marathi film & non-film songs. Each timeband is crafted keeping in mind the Marathi music viewers content preferences and lifestyle at core. Viewers can start their day with soulful devotional songs with the early morning slot ‘Mauli Mauli’. The channel will add Vajwa beat to the viewers feet with the morning slot ‘Utha Utha’. A special slot for romantic songs called ‘Yad Lagla’ will showcase doodle love notes before each song creating an immersive visual experience. The channel will be a best friend for everyone going through a heartbreak with the afternoon slot ‘Senti Zalo Re’. Zee Vajwa also offers a unique request show ‘Manachi Request’, that will pair people on-air based on their music choices. Making evenings more energetic and fun, the channel offers an evening slot called ‘Karuya Kalla’. For a peaceful and soothing state of mind Zee Vajwa will curate a special playlist for the late-night slot ‘Ishqachi Dhundi’. Last but not the least, for party wala mahaual on weekends tune into ‘Dolby Walya’ and the countdown show ‘Vajwa Sollid 20’.
Along with the best music offering, the channel will launch two short format shows Limlet Gappa – A vox-pop format show that will become platform for marathi yuva to share their thoughts/opinions and more, the second short format show is Taare aple saare , a candid celebrity chat show. That’s not all! A first for music category, Zee Vajwa will air a comedy show titled ‘Bhavdyachi Chavdi’ every weekend. ‘The channel will recreate the ‘chavdi’ mahaul on television for its viewers – an experience mirroring marathi yuva’s life where they like hanging out with friends at the neighbourhood katta. The show revolves around Bhavdya, who like any other young person is in the exploratory phase of life where he has many talents but has still not found his true calling and is trying to figure out what to do with his life. In this pursuit, he is joined by two of his friends. While they are on this journey and spend a lot of time at the ‘chavdi’, they somehow manage to rope in celebrities for these sessions to get their expert opinions on various topics. Renowned actor Parth Bhalerao will be seen portraying the lead role of Bhavdya. The show will feature an amazing line up of guest celebrities like Avdhoot Gupte, Siddharth Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar and many more.
Commenting on the much-awaited channel launch, Pankaj Balhara, Dy. Business Head, Music Cluster, ZEEL, said, “ ZEE Vajwa will ensure a unique music viewing experience for the marathi music lovers. We have kept our viewers at the core while designing our channel from nomenclature, packaging, music selection to category first content all weaved in to amplify every moment into a mahual kaaran kshann zingaat tar life zingaat as aptly captured in our tagline ZEE Vajwa, Kshann Gaajwa’
While sharing his excitement on the television debut, actor Parth Bhalerao said, "I am very excited to embark on this journey with Zee Vajwa to entertain Maharashtra. In Bhavdyachi Chavdi, the audience will see me in a completely different avatar, with double the fun and madness with the celebrity guests! The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keeps them hooked onto their TV screens.”
So, get ready to live every kshann to the fullest, as Zee Vajwa creates a music ++ experience from 17th October onwards