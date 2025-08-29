Maruti Suzuki, Aditya Birla Group, HPCL among sponsors of KBC season 17 on Sony LIV

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has returned with its 17th season on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show continues to combine quiz-based entertainment with interactive features, including KBC Play Along, which allows viewers to participate in real time through the Sony LIV app.
This season, KBC has onboarded 15 sponsors across categories such as automobiles, fuels, FMCG, apparel, and digital services. Key partners include Maruti Suzuki, Aditya Birla Group, and HPCL. As part of its association, Maruti Suzuki will be awarding new cars to contestants who reach the Crorepati milestone and to the overall winner of KBC Play Along.
Sony LIV has also reintroduced the Har Din Lakhpati feature within its Play Along format, where one participant can win ₹1 lakh daily. Since its launch in 2018, the interactive extension has enabled audiences to engage with the show beyond television, with real-time participation and leaderboard rankings.
The 17th season of KBC continues the format’s long-standing presence in Indian entertainment while attracting participation from both viewers and brand partners.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue, Sony LIV, said: For over 25 years, KBC has stood as a bedrock of consistency for advertisers - delivering unmatched reach, deep engagement, and a cultural resonance that few formats can claim. It’s more than just a show; it’s a platform where brands find meaningful connection with millions across India. This season, we’ve infused KBC with a fresh creative treatment to keep it as relevant and compelling as ever. At Sony LIV, we remain committed to evolving with our viewers while staying true to the legacy of content that inspires and unites.
Ch Srinivas, executive director, Lubes, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, said: KBC has stood the test of time with its spirit of knowledge and the power of questions, while Shri Amitabh Bachchan continues to embody trust and inspiration for millions. At HPCL, we are committed to advancing India’s growth story. Our Lubricants portfolio reflects this commitment, supporting mobility on the road as well as productivity in industries and factories, so that across every sector, zindagi chale smooth.
Ajay Dang, president – head marketing, UltraTech Cement, said:Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony LIV continues to be a powerful platform that resonates deeply with our core audience, especially across tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Being on KBC and building ones own home is that once in a lifetime opportunity that can build their identity, make their family proud and elevate their stature in society . Ultratech Cement is proud to strengthen its association this season as a Special Partner on Sony LIV, in line with our commitment to being part of these aspirational journeys. With mobile viewership surging, Sony LIV allows us to connect meaningfully with audiences who see KBC not just as entertainment, but as a gateway to transforming their lives. This alignment of purpose makes our partnership both strategic and heartfelt.
Swati Jha, chief marketing services, Pidilite Industries said: For over two decades, both Kaun Banega Crorepati and Dr. Fixit have been trusted companions in people’s lives, one empowering through knowledge, the other protecting homes with expert waterproofing. At the heart of this bond is Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, who embodies the shared values of trust and credibility. Through our association with Sony and Sony LIV this season, Dr. Fixit will continue to reinforce the belief that, just like knowledge, a strong home is built to last.