Mastercard acquires title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard said, “Cricket is a perfect amalgamation of sports and entertainment with immense potential to deliver priceless moments. Our globally recognized “Priceless” platform offers us the unique opportunity to delight our cardholders, customers and partners worldwide. Cricket enjoys unparalleled popularity not just in India where it is a singular unifying force for the nation, but also in several countries around the world. It is therefore particularly relevant and opportune for us to have acquired the title sponsor rights for all home international and domestic cricket matches organized by the BCCI.”

