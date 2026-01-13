MasterChef India signs multiple brand partnerships for new season

Sony Entertainment Television’s MasterChef India has returned with a new season that has attracted a range of brand partnerships across food, cookware, energy and household categories.

Ananda Dairy has joined the show as co-presenting sponsor. Fortune Edible Oils and Foods and Catch Salts and Spices have come on board as co-powered by sponsors, while Bergner India, Bharat Gas and Vim ProClean Dishwashing Liquid are associated as special partners for the season.

The new season continues with judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur. The programme airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, with episodes scheduled from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Akshay Agrawal, cluster head, Ad Sales, Hindi GEC, Travel & Tourism Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said: “MasterChef India continues to be a preferred destination for brands looking to engage with discerning, value-conscious consumers at scale. The show’s strong credibility, aspirational storytelling, and relevance to Indian households make it a natural fit for categories spanning food, kitchen, energy, lifestyle and more. Our brand partners this season are aligned with the show’s ethos of excellence, trust, and homegrown pride, creating a collaborative canvas that delivers both impact and authenticity.”

Dr Radhey Shyam Dixit, chairman at Ananda Dairy, said: “At Ananda Dairy nourishment begins with the purity of Indian dairy farms and finds its way into the soul of every meal. This season, MasterChef India’s celebration of India on a plate beautifully mirrors our own ethos of honouring homegrown ingredients and authentic flavours. Our partnership is a natural fit—rooted in a shared belief in bringing genuine dairy goodness to Indian kitchens while inspiring creativity, pride, and togetherness through food.”